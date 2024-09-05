Ready, set, HUT!

The Muskie football team will host the 2024/25 season opener on Friday, in a match against John Taylor Collegiate, from Winnipeg. Kick-off will be at 3 p.m., September 6, at the Fort Frances High School field. The public is welcome and encouraged to come out and cheer! Attendance is free, and a concession will be available with drinks and snacks, with all proceeds supporting the team. Muskie Touchdown Club Discount Cards will also be sold. The cards are $20 each and offer discounts to a variety of local merchants. The cards are one of the team’s biggest fundraisers – it costs roughly $40,000 per year to run the program, due to the costs of transportation, insurance and equipment certifications. The team has been on the field practicing nightly for three weeks, with three additional weeks of strength and speed training before that, to get the athletes in top form. GO MUSKIES!