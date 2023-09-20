Muskie defensive lineman Tucker Calder was named Defensive Player of the Week after the team’s season opener against the Dryden Eagles. The recognition was awarded by the Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL), in which the Muskies compete. Calder was one of several outstanding defensive performers in the Muskies season opening 47 – 7 victory over Dryden on September 8.

Calder had eight solo tackles, two for loss, two assisted tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

The Muskies travel to Winnipeg this Friday to play St. Norbert at East Side Field. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.