Piping a smile

Volunteers from the Riverside Foundation for Health Care were hands on Monday, April 29, 2024, as they turned out to Tim Horton’s to decorate the iconic Smile Cookies for the franchise’s annual fundraiser event. This year the Foundation is the recipient of the funds collected through sales of the Smile Cookies, helping them in their mission of keeping health care close to home. The Tim Horton Smile Cookies will be available until May 5, and bulk orders for businesses can be ordered 48 hours in advance through the Foundation’s website.