Out of the Cold holds open house on Housing Day

The Out of the Cold warming centre held an open house yesterday to allow members of the public to come in and see the space. The space is open in the evenings for unhoused people to come in and stay warm overnight. The space has cots for rest in the evenings as well as a shower, laundry facilities, TV, games and musical instruments for entertainment and a kitchen for meals.

Workers at the centre also work with the clients that come in to offer assistance with any support they may need, offering referrals to other programs if they can. But their primary

concern is making sure the most vulnerable people have a safe warm place to spend the night during the coldest time of the year.

The warming centre is always in need of donations. Food items to be used for meals or snacks, as well as winter clothing items like toques, mittens, scarves. They also welcome grocery gift cards so staff can pick up food when they don’t have donations.

For more information on Out of the Cold you can read Ken Kellar’s article “Out of the Cold opening early” on our website.