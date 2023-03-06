Nothing quite like bannock on a stick

All the favourite events of SnOasis past were in fine form this past Saturday, March 4, 2023, for the celebrated event’s tenth anniversary, including the ever-popular (and delicious) bannock on a stick. While there was plenty to see and do at the Rainy Lake Square, this year’s SnOasis event also saw activities at the Fort Frances Public Library, Curling Club, Eighth Street Trails and more, ensuring that there truly was something for everyone to en-joy. For more from this weekend’s SnOasis, see this week’ issue of the Fort Frances Times.













