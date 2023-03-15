New Gold makes a Big Splash!

Fort Frances councillor Mike Behan, left, Ethan Andrusco, Becky Andrusco, Elaine Fisher, Sandra Tibbs, New Gold Rainy River GM Gord Simms, New Gold Rainy River community superintendent Alex Bruyere and Kaleb Firth joined for a photo celebrating New Gold’s $20,000 donation to the Make A Big Splash Spray Park committee on Monday, March 13, 2023. The donation helps bring the committee ever closer to their total project goal of $665,000 in order to bring their new community

space to the Legion Park in the town’s west end.