New Brew in Twon

Hallett Brewing held a successful soft opening on Saturday, July 1, 2023, welcoming eager patrons for the first time to try out beer on tap or in cans, tasty snacks, or to grab some Hallett Brewing merchandise. Owners Andrew (top left) and Tanya (bottom left) Mueller have been hard at work, with help from family, getting things ready behind the scenes in advance of the soft opening. By the end of the day, not much was left – a good sign for a new business – and now the Muellers have a few weeks to prepare for Hallett Brewing’s Grand Opening at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28.