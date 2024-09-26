MUSKIES WIN HOMECOMING

The Muskies football team entered the field to fanfare last Friday, at their homecoming game against the Beaver Brae Broncos. The Muskies won the match 35-0, securing the top spot in the division with a 3-0 record. Left, alumni member and one of four honourary captains, Rick Wiedenhoeft, greets the Broncos captain before the game. Below, the Muskies cheerleaders helped lead a pep rally for students. The Muskies will take on the only other undefeated team – Tec Voc – today at 3 p.m. in Fort Frances.