MUSKIES WIN

Friday in Winnipeg, the FFHS Muskies extended their record to three wins and no losses with a 63-6 win over the St. Norbert Celtics.

Muskie’s Senior quarterback #11 Parker Booth led the way throwing six touchdown passes and running for one more major.

Booth threw two touchdowns to #1 Hayden Beckett and one each to #85 Griffin Webb, #19 Damaris Keasney, #26 Blake Kreger and #88 Seamus Barkley.

Running backs #25 Jaxon Strachan and #22 Kel Cameron chipped in with rushing touchdowns.

Beckett converted all nine Muskie touchdowns.

The Muskie defense played another strong game. The Celtics only score came on a kickoff return.

St. Norbert who are coached by former Muskie standout Adrian Huntley, did not have enough players to field a team last season. Their record drops to 1 win against 2 losses.

The Muskies next game is this Thursday against the St. John’s Tigers. The Homecoming Game this year is a celebration of 75 years of Muskie football with a very large group of alumni planning to attend the game. Former players, coaches, officials and equipment managers are urged to attend and wear their old jackets or jerseys. At halftime, all the football alumni will be invited to pose for a team picture. Kickoff is 3:00 at Fort Frances High School. Fans are urged to arrive early and park in the lot adjacent to the tennis courts.