Muskies take the win!

The Fort Frances High School football team started the 2024/25 season in true Muskie fashion – with grit, teamwork and a big win on the scoreboard! The Muskies faced off on Friday afternoon against the John Taylor Pipers, in front of a loud and proud hometown fan base. The Muskies ended the game with a score of 24-6. The first quarter was scoreless, but the Muskies scored a touchdown and two point conversion before halftime. The Pipers weren’t able to stop the Muskies’ momentum through the second half, when the team added a field goal, two more touchdowns and a one-point conversion. The Pipers answered with a single touchdown, with a failed conversion attempt.

The defending champions are devoting the 75th season to late coach Dave “Monty” Montgomery, a long-time coach and supporter of the Muskie football program.

The team will continue to defend its title on Thursday, when it travels to face off against Daniel MacIntyre Collegiate. Homecoming will be on September 20, with a rematch against Kenora. The rivals last met in the 2023 Championship, which the Muskies won with a score of 30-14.

The team is currently selling Discount cards for $20. They will be coming door to door, or pick one up at the concession at Homecoming. Tickets for a Gas Draw will also be going on sale.