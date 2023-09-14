Muskies looking for second win

The Fort Frances Muskies Football team got the season off to an impressive start, with a 47-7 win over the Dryden Eagles last Friday. The team hits the road for the next two weeks, taking on Tec Voc tomorrow, in Winnipeg, and St Norbert in Winnipeg on September 22. Homecoming will be held September 28, against St John’s. To celebrate the team’s 75th anniversary, organizers are asking all Muskie football alumni to attend homecoming, for a special event at half-time.

The team will also be out in force on September 19, selling Muskie Discount Cards. They are $20 each. Muskies will be heading door to door to sell the cards. Have your cash ready for some great deals!