MUSKIES HOMECOMING TOMORROW

Muskies Football Homecoming is tomorrow, Friday, September 20, against the Beaver Brae Broncos. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. at the Fort Frances football field. To celebrate the 75th season, the coin toss will feature honourary captains from the Muskies alumni, stretching back to the 1950s. At halftime, all alumni players, coaches and equipment managers in attendance are welcome to enter the field for a group photo. Wear your jerseys or jackets, if you can! The game will be a rematch of the 2024 championship game, which the Muskies won 30-13. The Muskies are undefeated heading into the third game of the this season, having won against Daniel MacIntyre Collegiate and John Taylor Collegiate. The Broncos have one win and one loss. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to come out and cheer! There will be a concession stand with drinks and snacks, as well as limited edition Muskies hats for $40, with all proceeds benefiting the team. Muskie Discount cards will also be sold, for $20, along with a 50/50 draw. New this year is a gas draw, with a grand prize of $3,000 in gas. GO MUSKIES!