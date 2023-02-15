Muskies head to final series

The Fort Frances Muskies congratulate each other on a goal, during their last match against the International Falls Broncos. The Muskies eventually lost 4-2 in the final game of the border battle against the Broncos. The Muskies had a tough go of it having played the night before in Sioux Lookout and a long bus ride that didn’t see them home until after 2 a.m. The Muskies have finished their NORWOSSA regular season schedule and now await their opponent in the best of three league final series. – Allan Bradbury photo