Muskies give strong showing at local NORWOSSA track meet

The Fort Frances High Muskies had a great showing in last week’s NORWOSSA track meet which featured competition across grades 7-12 and schools from across the region including St. Thomas Aquinas, Beaver Brae, Sioux North, Dryden and others.

This week high school members of the track team are in Thunder Bay for NWOSSA qualifiers with the hopes of advancing to the OFSAA Track championships in London June 6-8.

First place finishers for the Muskies:

Piper Lidkea – 100m and 200m

Peyton Ducharme – 100m and 200m

Miranda Wilson 400m, 800m, 3000m

Logan Neurinski – Long Jump and Triple Jump

Paisley Riches – 400m

Abby Waldner – 400m

Cassandra Armstrong – High Jump

Gabby Bourgeoult – Javelin

Jorja Guertin – Discus

Alex Teeple – Discus

Harper Woolsey – Javelin and Shot Put

Aubrey Eldridge – Discus

Avery Veldhuisen – Triple Jump

Cadence Sinclair – Discus

Liam Stafford – 200m, 400m Triple jump

Milo Stafford – 1500m and High Jump

Hunter McLean – 400m

Parker Sisco – 800m

Ben Huziak – Discus, ShotPut