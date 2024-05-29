Muskies give strong showing at local NORWOSSA track meet

The Fort Frances High Muskies had a great showing in last week’s NORWOSSA track meet which featured competition across grades 7-12 and schools from across the region including St. Thomas Aquinas, Beaver Brae, Sioux North, Dryden and others.
This week high school members of the track team are in Thunder Bay for NWOSSA qualifiers with the hopes of advancing to the OFSAA Track championships in London June 6-8.
First place finishers for the Muskies:
Piper Lidkea – 100m and 200m
Peyton Ducharme – 100m and 200m
Miranda Wilson 400m, 800m, 3000m
Logan Neurinski – Long Jump and Triple Jump
Paisley Riches – 400m
Abby Waldner – 400m
Cassandra Armstrong – High Jump
Gabby Bourgeoult – Javelin
Jorja Guertin – Discus
Alex Teeple – Discus
Harper Woolsey – Javelin and Shot Put
Aubrey Eldridge – Discus
Avery Veldhuisen – Triple Jump
Cadence Sinclair – Discus
Liam Stafford – 200m, 400m Triple jump
Milo Stafford – 1500m and High Jump
Hunter McLean – 400m
Parker Sisco – 800m
Ben Huziak – Discus, ShotPut