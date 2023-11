Head coach Lou Gauthier presented back-up quarterback Milo Stafford with Rookie of the Year Connor Sandelovich earned Newcomer of the Year Hayden Beckett won Special Teams Player of the Year.

Head coach Lou Gauthier presented Offensive Lineman of the Year to co-winners Luc Gagne and Paul Beninger The Reece Scofield Memorial Trophy for Defensive Player of the Year was presented to co-winners Devin Trinkner and Tucker Calder The Marc DeGagne Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution was presented to running back/defensive back Ben Huziak. Head coach Lou Gauthier presented the Paul Renaud Most Outstanding Player award to starting quarterback Parker Booth during the Muskie football awards banquet. Also during the awards festivities, The Muskie Touchdown Club surprised outgoing President Marlis Bruyere by recognizing her as the first recipient of the newly created Volunteer of the Year Award, and senior players honoured their parents.

The Muskies football team held their awards night on November 15, day just days after bringing home the WHSFL AAA championship win.