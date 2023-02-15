Muskies championship bound

Fort Frances High School Muskies court sports teams are championships bound this Friday in Dryden. On the final day of court sports action last week, the senior girls volleyball team wrapped up the top spot in the division in a five-set nailbiter winning 3-2 over Dryden. The Junior girls volleyball team continued its dominance and finished the season undefeated for first place in their division. The senior boys wrapped up top spot in the basketball standings with an 8-1 record and the junior boys beat Dryden to finish second in the standings with a 5-4 record. The junior boys will play in the semi-finals in Dryden on Friday at 10 a.m. in against Dryden. The finals start with Jr. boys basketball at 2 p.m. at Dryden High School. –Allan Bradbury photo