Muskie hockey teams honour departing seniors

Before their final home games against the Beaver Brae Broncos, the Fort Frances High School Muskies hockey teams honoured their grade 12 players who will be departing their teams after this season.

Right, the Muskie girls honoured four departing seniors, from left, Danielle Schram, Avery Sinclair, Marissa Kenny, and Ophelia Lucas-Engberg

Below, the Muskie boys honoured nine departing seniors, from left, Griffin Webb, Niko Ruppenstein, Quinton Lepage, Blake Kreger, Alex Kreger, Ozzy Hanson, Dakota Cooper, Jarrett Aucoin and Ashton Armstrong.

The both Muskie teams head to Kenora on Friday in hopes of qualifying for OFSAA. The Muskie boys play Red Lake at 10:30 a.m. and the Muskie girls will play Dryden at 1:30 p.m. If they win those games, each team will play again on Saturday with the girls championship going at 12:30 p.m. and the boys at 3:30 p.m.

If they win both games, both boys and girls teams will go on to play in OFSAA in Sudbury from March 18-20.

–Allan Bradbury photos