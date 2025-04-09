Muskie girls hand out hockey awards in wrap-up dinner

The Muskie Girls Hockey team officially wrapped up their season last Thursday with their annual awards night, hosted at the Emo Legion. Over the course of the evening players were recognized for their contributions to the team throughout the season, which saw them reach their season goals of winning a tournament, finishing with a record over .500 in games played in the U.S., and qualifying for OFSAA playoffs, which they did in dramatic fashion by scoring three goals in less than three minutes in the third period of NORWOSSA finals against St. Thomas Aquinas.
Most Improved Player: Sienna Tom
Most Sportsmanlike: Marissa Kenny
Most Dedicated: Ophelia Lucas-Engberg
Coaches Award: Danielle Schram
Scott Clendenning Award: Avery Sinclair
Rookie of the Year: Logan Neurinski
MVP: Marlee Bliss