 

Muskie girls hand out hockey awards in wrap-up dinner

9 April 2025
– Allan Bradbury photos

The Muskie Girls Hockey team officially wrapped up their season last Thursday with their annual awards night, hosted at the Emo Legion. Over the course of the evening players were recognized for their contributions to the team throughout the season, which saw them reach their season goals of winning a tournament, finishing with a record over .500 in games played in the U.S., and qualifying for OFSAA playoffs, which they did in dramatic fashion by scoring three goals in less than three minutes in the third period of NORWOSSA finals against St. Thomas Aquinas.

Most Improved Player: Sienna Tom

Most Sportsmanlike: Marissa Kenny

Most Dedicated: Ophelia Lucas-Engberg

Coaches Award: Danielle Schram

Scott Clendenning Award: Avery Sinclair

Rookie of the Year: Logan Neurinski

MVP: Marlee Bliss

Left to right: Muskie Girls MVP Marlee Bliss; Most Dedicated player Ophelia Lucas-Engberg; Muskie Girls Hockey Most Improved Player Sienna Tom. Pictured with the Muskie players are head coach Jordan Larson, left, and assistant coach Darren Strickland.

Who's Online?
Your Ad Here
Times Web Design
Login to the Digital Edition
Subscribe