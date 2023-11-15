Muskie Girls facing off in NWOSSAA this weekend

The Fort Frances High School Muskie Girls basketball team took the NorWOSSA gold medal on Friday in Kenora, and have secured a spot in NWOSSAA this weekend.

The girls went 9-0 on the season and had a bye to the finals, where they beat the Dryden Eagles. They will play against the St. Ignatius High School Falcons this weekend for a chance to represent the NWOSSAA district at OFSAA championships in Guelph. They will play a best two out of three series starting this Friday at the Fort Frances High School gym. Games are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday evening, 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and at noon on Saturday if necessary. The Muskie girls are coached by Mike Krueger and Dan Bird.

The Muskie Sr Girls Basketball team is undefeated, heading into this week- end’s NWOSSAA against the St. Ignatius High School Falcons. The games will take place at Fort Frances High School – cheering fans are welcome!

In other NorWOSSA action, the Muskie Jr. Girls basketball team won their semifinal game but lost a heartbreaker on a missed buzzer beater in the final to take silver. The Jr. and Sr. Boys volleyball teams also claimed silver at the NorWOSSA championships. According to FFHS athletic director Tyson Grinsell, the senior boys played hard but lost a fifth-set tie breaker 15-11. Congrats to the court sports teams on a great season.