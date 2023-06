The Fort High Muskie girls soccer team defended their NorWOSSA title last week, defeating the Dryden Eagles 3-1. The girls are headed to OFSAA in Cobourg and will begin tournament play tomorrow morning against Anderson Collegiate from Whitby.

Captain Monika Ruppenstein (top right) dribbles the ball near the opposition net. Tatum Martin (below) shields the ball from a Dryden player. Payton Dolyny (bottom centre, bottom right) shoots, scores, and celebrates one of her two goals in the game.

—Daniel Adam and Allan Bradbury photos