Muskie football season kicks off tomorrow

Muskie Football has been making the Fort Frances High School community proud for 75 years – including the 1973 NorWOSSA champs, shown above. Muskie Football is kicking off its 75th season this Friday, Sept 8, with the first game of the season. The team has been practicing since mid-August, and is ready to take down the visiting Dryden Eagles. The game will kick off at 3 p.m., at the Fort Frances High School Muskies field. Come out and cheer for the team! The Muskies will also be out in force selling Touchdown Club Discount Cards in the coming weeks, for $20 each. They’ve assembled some great deals – the cards easily pay for themselves with the discounts, say organizers. All proceeds support the Touchdown Club, which pays for most of the equipment and transportation for the team. Players will be going door to door for blitz nights and the cards will be available from any Muskie football player, and at the concession stand at all home games. GO MUSKIES!