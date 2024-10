Muskie Blake Kreger charges towards the end zone, as the defensive line holds back an onslaught of Dryden Eagles. The Muskies defeated the Eagles on Friday, October 18, with a score of 32-6, in the final game of the regular season. The win put the Muskies in third place heading into playoffs, with a 5-2 record. The quarterfinals are tomorrow, October 24, with a rematch against the Portage La Prairie Hornets. For game details, see page B1.