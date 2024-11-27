Muskie Football Awards presented

Last Wednesday the Fort Frances High School Muskies held their end of season awards banquet, to honour outstanding contributions, and say farewell to senior players. The Muskies went to the semi-final round in the playoff match in WHSFL play this year. The banquet also featured a video of senior players thanking their coaching team.

Top right, Head Coach Lou Gauthier awarded Malachi Barkley Rookie of the Year. Above, Jaxon Strachan and Griffin Webb were co-named MVP, presented by Gauthier and Coach Vic Davis. Centre left: Griffin Webb was named Special Teams player of the Year. Centre: Outstanding defense was awarded to Jaxon Strachan and Peyton Cousineau. Centre right: Trent Friesen was awarded Junior MVP. Bottom left: Lineman of the year was awarded to Luc Gagne and Connor Sandelovich Pictured with Coach Jaykob Ryll. Bottom right: Alex and Blake Kreger won Outstanding Contribution To Muskie Football.