The Muskie curling teams emerged from NorWOSSA last week with some serious hardware. Both the boys and girls team won gold, while the mixed team brought home silver. NWOSSA play will take place at the Fort Frances Curling Club, beginning this Sunday.

The Muskie Boys team won gold at NorWOSSA, and is NWOSSA-bound. The team is: Coach Ron Silver, Adam L’Hirondelle, Zander Hutton, Jackson Marchant, Ben Huziak and Rowan Donaldson The Muskie Girls won gold at NporWossa, and will now progress to NWOSSA, to be held in Fort Frances this weekend. The team is: Coach Kim Beaudry, Emilia Saciuk, Sadie Tolton, Emma Tucker, Shae Sinclair, and Grace George. The mixed team of Tia Wagar, Elizabeth Cousineau, Timea Enge, Collin Howarth, Coach Tirzah Baird, holding Adam L’Hirondelle, took home silvder from last week’s NorWOSSAA championship.