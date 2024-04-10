Muskie Boys hockey awards presented

This year’s winners were: Rookie of the year- Blake Kreger

Barney Maher Award for MVP- Ashton Veldhuisen

Danny Johnson Award, to the player who best exem- plifies Danny’s attributes of Honest, dedication, positive attitude, perseverance, work ethic, desire to excel and strong playing ability. -Klyde Laplante

Bert Egan Award for outstanding contribution to Muskie Hockey – Karson Loughrey

Rod Cain Award given to the player who is generous in winning, fair and for the good of the team, and ap- plauds the efforts of all members. –Aiden Jean

A.R. “Al” Freeman Award for the most gentlemanly player. –Ozzy Hanson

Randy Roach Award for the unsung hero. Given to a player who shows good hockey skills, dedication to team play, gets the job done but remains the unsung hero. –Austin Mosbeck