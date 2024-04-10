 

Muskie Boys hockey awards presented

10 April 2024
- Allan Bradbury photos

This year’s winners were: Rookie of the year- Blake Kreger

Barney Maher Award for MVP- Ashton Veldhuisen

Danny Johnson Award, to the player who best exem- plifies Danny’s attributes of Honest, dedication, positive attitude, perseverance, work ethic, desire to excel and strong playing ability. -Klyde Laplante

Bert Egan Award for outstanding contribution to Muskie Hockey – Karson Loughrey

Rod Cain Award given to the player who is generous in winning, fair and for the good of the team, and ap- plauds the efforts of all members. –Aiden Jean

A.R. “Al” Freeman Award for the most gentlemanly player. –Ozzy Hanson

Randy Roach Award for the unsung hero. Given to a player who shows good hockey skills, dedication to team play, gets the job done but remains the unsung hero. –Austin Mosbeck

Last Thursday the Fort Frances High School Muskie boys hockey team officially wrapped up their season with the end of year awards. Players and families enjoyed a chicken parm dinner from Flint House. Awards were presented by Muskies head coach Chris Sinclair and Trainer Paul Cousineau.

