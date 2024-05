Borderland Community Orchestra practiced outside on Tuesday in preparation for their upcoming concert in Rainy Lake Square on Tuesday June 4 at 6:30 p.m. The orchestra will also be performing on Sunday June 2 at Cornerstone School in Emo at 2 p.m. The orchestra is conducted by Katherine Williams. Freewill donations at both concerts. Proceeds of the Fort Frances concert will go to Rainy Lake String Camp in memory of violinist Carol Belanger.