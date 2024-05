A Mother’s Day Tea and Bake sale was held at the Devlin Hall on Saturday, May 4. The Guthrie United Church congregation provided delicious desserts and baking for sale. All monies raised help the church with expenses.

Top, Amy Teeple and Iris Shute share coffee and sweets at the tea, middle, Ken and Mickey McKinnon enjoy the afternoon together and bottom, Sheila Polkinghorne and Pat Busch share coffee and conversation at the Mother’s Day event.