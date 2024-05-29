Miller wins National Aboriginal Hockey Championship with Team Ontario

Fort Frances girls hockey standout Piper Miller, played for Team Ontario at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Grande Prairie, AB from May 6-11. Over the course of the tournament Miller had three goals and three assists in six games

Ontario was undefeated in the round robin winning 13-0 over Team Eastern Door and North (Quebec), they beat Team Saskatchewan 3-0, bested Team BC 3-2 and took 7-0 win over Team Atlantic.

Former Muskie hockey player Piper Miller brought home a gold medal from the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships. She played with team Ontario. – Submitted photo

They beat Team BC a second time in the Semi-Final 5-4 and went on to defeat Team Alberta in the championship game with a 3-0 victory.

Miller is headed to Marian University in Wisconsin to play on their NCAA Division III women’s hockey team and is currently wrapping up her final year at the Pilot Mound Hockey Academy. She previous played for the Fort Frances High School Muskie Girls Hockey Team and with Fort Frances Girls and Women’s Hockey Association.