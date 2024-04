The 10th annual Chuck McPherson Memorial Hockey Tourna- ment was held at the Duke Arena last weekend drawing teams from across the district and beyond. 13 teams competed across three age groups.

Medal winners were as follows:

Gold Winners:

U-9 – Armstrong Crushers

U-11 – Green Pro Tarcats

U-13 – Attack Noir

Silver Winners:

U-9 – DC Giants

U-11 – Weekend Warriors

U-13 – The Bears

Bronze Winners:

U-9 – Westland Sharks

U-11 – Fort Frances Leafs

U-13 – Zambroni’s