Maki behind bars (for a good cause)

Fort Frances councillor Steve Maki protested his innocence (and immunity) during the Voyageurs Lions Club’s annual Jail or Bail Fundraiser held in conjunction with the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Expo this past Friday, April 26, 2024, and Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Curl Fort Frances Community Centre. The expo brought together dozens of local businesses and organizations to show off what’s new, or just to share more about what they do, as well as La Verendrye General Hospital Auxiliary’s Rockin’ for a Reason fundraiser.