Local coach honoured

Aboriginal Sport Circle has awarded local volleyball coach Amy Wilson-Hands a 2024 National Indigenous Coaching Award for her work as a volleyball coach. The award was presented at the organization’s National Indigenous Sports Gala, which took place on November 23. Wilson-hands has won several prestigious honours in recent years, including the Ontario Coaching Excellence Award, from the Coaches Association of Ontario. She was Team Ontario’s head coach at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, and coached for the University of Waterloo.