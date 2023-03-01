Lions Club has a busy schedule ahead.

The West Rainy River Lions Club is helping out at the Rainy River Winter Carnival March 4. The Carnival has been on hold for a few years and we are assisting Mandy Blake – The RR Rec. Director and Rec. Club – to start it up again.

The Lions will do a pancake breakfast from 8:30 – 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4 and continue on with outside activities beginning with a tug-a-war contest for varying age groups as well as a bon fire and wiener roast at 1pm. There will be a sleigh ride as well. All activities will be a free will donation with proceeds going to The Rainy River Figure Skating Club who are also struggling.

The WRRD Lions Club generously donated a cheque in the amount of $3,000.00 to the Rainy River Curling Club. Pictures is Club President Richard Trenchard and Dayna Sequin. This will help the Club out financially as Ruth many Clubs in the district they are struggles to keep up a top notch club. – Submitted photo

The figure skating show will also be held Sat., March 4 at 6 pm and a corn hole toss will be held inside the rec. centre upstairs for all the eagle eye tossers.

We also will be selling tickets for our “Pontoon Boat Raffle” drawn at the RR Walleye Tournament Sept. which helps fund many district organizations.

A super fun day for the family and all for a good cause. Come on out and have some fun!