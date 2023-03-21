Like It Or Not, Kids and Co are back!

Melissa Oei, Pamela Carolina Martinez and Camille Legg in 2021 production of LIKE IT OR NOT by Katey Hoffman. Kids and Co will be bringing the 2023 tour to the Townshend Theatre stage on Thursday, March 23. Tickets are on sale now for the show, which is suitable for grades K-7. This comedy tells the story of Zoey and Leah, who have been best friends since Kindergarten. Now they’re in Grade 5, and facing the pressures of the digital world, growing apart, and embracing the evolution of friendship, with plenty of laughs along the way. Tickets are on sale now online at kidsandco.ca, at Betty’s, the library, Revco Carpet or at the door.