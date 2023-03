Fort Frances Lakers goalie Brenden Stroble makes one of his 44 saves on Tuesday night as the Lakers dropped the contest 8-0 to the league-leading Kam River Walleye. One night later the Lakers lost again 2-1 out of town to the Wisconsin Lumberjacks. The Lakers have a 9-40-1 record and have lost their last seven games. The Lakers are set to face Dryden in the playoffs starting away March 24.