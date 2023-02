The Fort Frances Lakers added one to the win column on Thursday, with a 8-4 victory over the Sioux Lookout Bombers at the Fort Frances arena. Ryker Watt contributed three goals and two assists, Brady Wicklund made two goals and two assists, Connor O’Brien made one goal, while Kevin Bond and Brady Krentz made one goal and two assists each. Additional assists came from Dylan Wedward and Blake Ferris with one each, and Trevor Sanderson with two.