Lakers sign Emerson Evans

The Fort Frances Lakers are pleased to announce the signing of forward Emerson Evans.

The 6’0, 180-pound Fort Frances native spent the past two seasons with the Kenora Thistles U18 AAA program. In 2022-23, Evans posted 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points in 44 games.

“We are ecstatic to have Emerson back in Fort Frances,” said Lakers General Manager, Luke Judson. “He skated with us this fall and fit in well on and off the ice. Most of the coaching staff have worked with Emerson in the past and know him as a great player and leader. We know he will be a fantastic ambassador for the Lakers.”

