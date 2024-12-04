Lakers defenseman receives post-secondary bursary

Lakers Defenseman and Seven Generations Education Institute student Kale Nelson is the recipient of the Fall 2024 Northwestern Ontario Metis Community Post-Secondary Bursary, sponsored by New Gold.

Nelson is in his first year of the Seven Generations Education Institute welding program, at the Rainy Lake campus.

Before starting the program Nelson was unsure about balancing his time as a Laker with his post-secondary schedule.

“My biggest concern this year was how the schedules could potentially conflict with each other, and after speaking with staff at SGEI and our Lakers coaching staff, all I can say is both have been very supportive,” said Nelson.

“I encourage others to not let the aggressive schedule hold you back from doing what you want to do. The days are sometimes long, but I enjoy the challenge. I plan on playing out my hockey career while I continue to acquire the knowledge, education and skills that will prepare me for a future in the field of trades.”