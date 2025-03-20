Lakers celebrate ‘graduating’ players

At last Friday night’s game, the Fort Frances Lakers honoured their players that are aging out of the league this year. From left, Gunner Paradis, Darnell Kempf, Jack Wood, Gavin Simon, Kobie Anderson, Brady Krentz, Ian Snooks and Ian Ness will all be moving on from the Lakers after this season.

The Lakers will honour their seniors and hand out awards at their end of the year gala on March 30, tickets are on sale to the public at Rainy Lake Sports and Tackle and Northwoods Gallery and Gifts.

The Lakers start the playoffs this Friday in Thunder Bay. See yesterday’s Fort Frances Times for a playoff preview.