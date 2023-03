This cold and tired momma was taken off the streets by Best for Kitty just in time to have her kittens indoors. However, the rescue agency has run out of space to foster more cats and kittens, leaving many still out in the cold. If you have a little space and some love to give, Best for Kitty supplies everything else, and full support. To volunteer, or adopt a cat, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com.