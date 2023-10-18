Junior and Senior Muskies return to the courts

The Fort Frances High School Muskies be- gan the home portion of their court sports schedule yesterday with the Broncos of Beaver Brae in town from Kenora. The boys volleyball teams both lost three sets while the girls basketball teams both won. The senior girls won 33-10 and the junior girls won 39- 31. Current records are as follows: Senior boys, 2-1, Junior Boys 1-2, Senior girls 3-0, Junior girls 3-0. All teams continue regular season NORWOSSA play on Thursday with Sioux North in town to play. Games begin at 3:00 p.m. with Junior basketball and senior volleyball going first, spectators are welcome.