Borderland Judo club members that attended the Inner City tournament in Winnipeg on February 4, bringing home several medals. Back row L to R: Jax Barron, Travis Wood, Logan Sutton-Byzewski, Paxten Hughes, Grayson Wright, Khloe Laur, Mitchell LeBlanc, Morgan Good-Thurber. Front Row: Gord Witherspoon, Francis Logue, Liam Wood, Sawyer Lance, Rosina Woodgate, Theo Faragher, Randy Ball. Missing: Pobp and Mudmee Murrell, Koen Tucker, Josh Brusven, Alex Blight.

– Submitted photo