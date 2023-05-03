It’s a wrap

The cast and crew of Muskies musical theatre have closed the curtain on another year, with a successful four-night run of Mean Girls. The audience reaction was overwhelming, with rave reviews through social media and word of mouth. The production was four months in the making, and drew out a supporting cast of creative talent from across the district to assist with sets, costumes, make-up and music. The show enjoyed standing ovations nightly for the talented cast. Alexis Latter played Cady Heron, opposite Piper Lidkea as Regina George.