Holidays hit the road for Holly Daze

It was all hands on deck for the annual Holly Daze Christmas Parade on Friday, December 1, 2023, capping off the first day of Holly Daze Celebrations in Emo. The parade featured local businesses and organizations dressed to the nines (so to speak) for the holiday season, and plenty of candy for the younger audience members. There was also a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, who closed out the parade. Hot chocolate and cookies were also available during and after the parade, before the night was drawn to a close with an impressive fireworks display.