Highs and lows for Muskies at NorWossa court sports championships

The Muskies senior boys lost a hard fought semi-final match against Dryden 56-44.

The Muskies junior boys beat the Beaver Brae Broncos to win the Gold medal in their closest game of the season. Up by only seven points at half time they filled the basket in the second half and ended up winning by 28 points with a final score of 67 – 39.

Both the senior and junior girls won their gold medal matches in three straight sets. The senior girls toppled home town Sioux North Warriors, while the junior girls were victorious over the Dryden Eagles.

Both volleyball teams and the junior boys basketball teams had undefeated seasons in NorWossa.

Fort Frances Muskies Junior Girls Volleyball team also finished the season undefeated. Fort Frances Muskies Junior Boys Basketball team finished the season with a 10-0 record. Fort Frances Muskies Senior Girls Volleyball team is headed to Thunder Bay to take on the St. Patrick Saints in hopes of making it to OFSAA in Cambridge

The senior girls will play a best of three series in Thunder Bay against St. Patrick High School this week to determine which team will play in OFSAA, March 9-11 in Cambridge. The Muskies beat at home in Fort Frances St. Pat’s last year to qualify for OFSAA. They’ll have to qualify on the road if they want to go to provincials this year.