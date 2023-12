Rookie Trent Friesen scored the Muskie boys’ only goal of last Friday’s game against the Sioux North Warriors, to trigger the annual Teddy Toss in the first period. The Muskies would go on to lose in a shootout, but Kenora-Rainy River Districts Child & Family Services Adopt an Angel program was the real winner as fans contributed a mountain of stuffed toys to kids in need. (From Left) Jack Bodnar, Jackson Whalen and Connor Kadikoff helped gather up toys after the teddy toss.