He speaks for the trees

Students at Donald Young School in Emo put on a production of Dr. Seuss’s classic story The Lorax on Friday, May 12, 2023. Students from grades two through five took part in the show, either as part of the cast or by lending their time to helping with props, sets or working backstage duties. To the left, the Once-ler (Ronni Maynard) tells the tale of the Lorax (Adalynn Foster), while above, the cast takes a bow. Teacher Rosalie Dubuc, with support from the parent council, helped make this play an absolute delight. Dubuc and the kids have been working on this production since January. A big round of applause for all involved!