Ben Gustafson, Bryan Gustafson, Jamie Bruce and Dustin Byfuglien celebrate with Jeff “Gussy” Gustafson, centre, shortly after the Bassmaster Classic wrapped up Sunday afternoon in Knox- ville, Tennessee. Gussy became the first Canadian to take the championship with a three-day total weight of 42 pounds, 7 ounces. See Gussy’s column on B3 for more.