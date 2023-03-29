Golden opportunity at OFSAA

The Muskie Boys Curling team didn’t reach the playoffs at OFSAA in North Bay last week, but that didn’t stop them from an amazing experience. The young players spent the last day in the region in Sudbury, where they watched the Canadian Mixed Doubles Tournament. There, they met curling legends John Morris, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and his coach, Al Hackner. The team stayed positive about the experience – they had fun, met some tough competition, and learned a lot. Of the three pools that played, they were in the one that ended up with the gold and bronze medals.