Goalie steps up

Graham (age 44) a seasoned goalie in his youth, stepped in to assist the Misfits hockey team last Sunday evening at the Emo/LaVallee Arena. The Misfits were playing the U18 Emo Express team( players 18 and under). The Misfits made up of women aged 20-40 were without a goalie and were very grateful for Graham for dressing in goalie gear and being part of their team. Eleven Misfit hockey players showed up for Sunday night’s game. This team plays every Sunday night against other women’s teams and the Emo Old Timers. It just happened a game was scheduled against the U18 Emo Express. Graham didn’t disappoint anyone with his goalie ability. To add to the fun he was playing against his son Adain.