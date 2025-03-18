Go Muskies Go!

Businesses along Scott Street in downtown Fort Frances, including Causeway Insurance, have decked out their front windows with all sorts of black and gold decor to cheer on the Fort Frances High School Muskies Boys and Girls hockey teams as they battle it out in the OFSAA A/AA Championships this week in Sudbury. Unfortunately, both teams lost their first games this morning on Day 1 of play, but the Muskies get another shot later today, with the Girls taking on the Napanee Golden Hawks and the Boys facing off against the Holy Trinity Titans, with both games beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern. Both hockey teams will play at least one more game tomorrow at 8 a.m. Eastern.